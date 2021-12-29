Former TNA/Impact Wrestling on-air personality Don West is battling cancer again.

With permission from West, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett took to Twitter on Tuesday and announced that West is back in the hospital to fight cancer a second time.

“Spoke with my friend, @DonWestDeals, earlier today… With his permission I send this tweet — he’s back in the hospital to kick cancer’s ass a 2nd time [fist emoji]! I certainly believe in the power of prayer…if you do as well, please send a prayer up for Don and his family! [folded hands emoji x 4],” Jarrett tweeted.

It was revealed back in June that West had been diagnosed with a brain lymphoma, and that he would be undergoing treatment immediately. West then announced in September that the cancer was in remission following 8 weeks of chemotherapy and 13 radiation treatments. West was looking forward to getting back to his radio job at NewsRadio 560 KPQ in Washington State, where he hosts “The Don West Show” from 2-5pm each weekday.

A GoFundMe campaign launched for West back in the summer is still live at this link. The campaign, which has not been updated since September, has raised $24,490 of a $40,000 goal, with 293 donations.

West worked commentary for TNA from 2002-2012, and then returned in 2017 to work in the merchandise department. He also did guest commentary at Impact’s 2017 Slammiversary pay-per-view.

Stay tuned for more on West. You can see Jarrett’s full tweet below: