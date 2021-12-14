Former WWE referee Mike Chioda believes there is a growing rift inside the McMahon Family. He recently discussed the tensions between members of the family. Chioda says it’s a stark change from his earliest days with the company.

“It’s sad because when I started working for this company, there was Linda McMahon, Vince McMahon, Shane McMahon, and Stephanie McMahon and now it seems to be all broken apart,” Chioda said on the Monday Mailbag With Mike Chioda (transcription via WrestlingNews.co). “All the money in the world probably can’t fix it. They have all the money in the world, a publicly-traded company, which is ok.

“The family is torn apart at this point, I think. Maybe not torn apart all the way, which I hope not. But it’s torn apart.”

Shane McMahon has not appeared on a WWE broadcast since a match against Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 37. Chioda does not believe Shane McMahon has any current role behind the scenes in WWE.

“Where is he at now?” Mike Chioda asked. “Is he in the office? Is he running things? Is he Vice President? Is he Vice CEO? Can somebody tell me where he’s at right now because he should be there. I mean, even with Triple H out, you’re going to have Johnny Laurinaitis, Road Dogg, and Scott Armstrong running the fu**ing business? You’re not going to have Shane McMahon there? Where’s he at? It boggles me for many years too. A lot of heat there. It gets more interesting, believe me.”

Shane McMahon was named Executive Chairman of Ideanomics in August. The company deals with financial services and industries experiencing technological disruption.

Chioda says that the tension surrounding Shane McMahon dates back to when Triple H first started dating Stephanie McMahon. Shane apparently told Triple H he shouldn’t be dating the boss’ daughter, according to Chioda.

“That’s why the feud fell out, that’s for sure,” Chioda recalled. “It was a thing from Vince Sr. that came around many years ago. They didn’t want anybody dating talent, none of the kids, and none of their family. He didn’t want them taking bumps, which that didn’t happen. I think Shane really had a big part of that and that’s why Shane and Triple H had a falling out for many years, and that’s why Shane was exiled for 10 years.”