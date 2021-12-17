Former WWE NXT star Nixon Newell (fka Tegan Nox) revealed a long list of dream opponents on social media.

She tweeted, “One more thing, I got it down to a single page…who wants to tussle?”

She first teased about making the list on December 13.

Newell wrote, “Maybe I release a “wrestling list” tomorrow, who knows?!”

Nixon Newell’s list of dream opponents includes Eddie Kingston, Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James, AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker, Cash Wheeler, Thunder Rosa, and Will Ospreay.

Below is Newell’s full list of dream opponents:

* Alex Windsor

* Ruby Soho

* Taylor Wilde

* Chris Brookes

* Deonna Purrazzo

* Rickey Shane Page

* Serena Deeb

* Mia Yim

* Mickie James

* Britt Baker

* Shane Haste

* Kiera Hogan

* Chelsea Green

* Azumi

* Allysin Kaye

* Brendan White

* Thunder Rosa

* Rachel Ellering

* Cash Wheeler

* Taya Valkyrie

* Catalina Garcia

* Jamie Hayter

* Will Ospreay

* Crazy Mary [Dobson]

* Charli Evans

* Eddie Kingston

* Everyone

WWE released Nixon Newell on November 18 along with seven other wrestlers.

Newell signed with WWE in 2017. She made her main roster debut this past July in a tag team with Shotzi Blackheart.

Below are her tweets:

