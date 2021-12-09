Former WWE Universal Champion Adam Scherr is entering the virtual world. ImagineAR announced Scherr will be the first professional wrestler to be featured as a hologram for the launch of its new website, FameDays.com.

The website will offer “hologram greetings” from celebrities across the world of sports and entertainment. The roster of stars being offered is expected to include players from the NFL and MLB, reality television stars, and professional wrestlers.

“I never imagined that I would be the first professional wrestler to enter the metaverse as a hologram,” Scherr is quoted as saying in a news release from ImagineAR. “Fans around the world can now enter the virtual ring with me and man-up in their own videos celebrating their birthday and holidays with the baddest #BeefKing on the planet”.

ImagineAR says the greetings will sell for prices in the range of $4.99-$14.99. The greetings will be available on the FameDaysTM mobile app, which will be available on both IOS and Android.

“Fans can enjoy birthday, holiday, superfan hologram video messages right in their home,” ImagineAR stated in its news release. “And record their own videos and pics with the virtual star as if they are standing right next to them in real life and share in social media.”

WWE released Adam Scherr in June. Wrestling under the ring name Braun Strowman, Scherr won the WWE Universal Championship and the Intercontinental Championship during his run in the company.

Scherr recently wrestled his first in-ring match since his release from WWE. It happened earlier this month at GLCW’s Blizzard Brawl. Scherr tagged with EC3 against Jake Something and Rohit Raju.

Scherr said he has received several big-money offers since his release from WWE. He said in October that he has other things he wants to do before he makes a full-time return to pro wrestling.