Fred Rosser, FKA as Darren Young, took part in an interview with Chris Van Vliet. Rosser spoke about working with WWE this past year for a documentary on the Nexus, a faction from 2010-2011, and how during the filming process, WWE asked him to take his New Japan Pro Wrestling jacket off.

“The last time I wore this jacket was this past May with WWE. I was doing a Nexus uncut/uncensored documentary, they invited me and I said sure no problem. I came in with my New Japan jacket on, and before we started the producer said, ‘Do you mind if you take off the New Japan jacket?’ So I’m like, ‘So you are asking me to take it off? I hope not!’ I knew they were going to say it, so I said, ‘Look, I worked hard to get this jacket, and you guys have just inducted Jushin Liger into the Hall of Fame. This is supposed to be uncut and uncensored.’

“Not only did I say that, but I also said, ‘I just talked to John Laurinaitis because he reached out to me about maybe collaborating with New Japan and WWE. So let me just be me, this is supposed to be an uncut/uncensored Nexus documentary. Let me just be proud of this jacket. Then the producer said, ‘No problem, you sold me on it.’”

Fred Rosser ended up wearing the jacket, however, the Nexus documentary has not seen the light of day to this point in time. Rosser discussed a conversation he had with the Head of Talent Relations, John Laurentius, where they talked about a possible NJPW/WWE partnership. Rosser also gave an answer to which opponent he would like to face in the future.

“At the time when John Laurinaitis took over talent relations, he reached out to old talent that he had hired, just seeing how things were. I said, ‘Hey John, everything is going great. I’m with New Japan and doing my thing.’ And he goes [impersonates John Laurinaitis], ‘Yeah, you know, I did a run in All Japan.’ I told him that I watched his stuff, and then he said about a possible partnership with New Japan and WWE. I said that’s great and that was that. Who knows what that relationship could have been, but that’s what he had told me. But never say never, bucket list for me is Daniel Bryan. We did original NXT and we trained together, but come to New Japan Strong! It’s a new show with New Japan and work me! Put us on the map. That’s my challenge to Daniel Bryan. That forbidden door is so wide open.”