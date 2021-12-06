Freddie Prinze Jr. recently spoke with The Ariel Helwani Show where he reflected on his time with WWE. He admitted to having issues with Triple H, who was not happy with him pushing Jeff Hardy to become World Champion.

“The value that he put on that belt and the value that I had on it were very different,” he admitted. “It was one of those things where, for Paul, it is to protect the brand at all costs, at all costs. For me, I was handed an assignment from Michael Hayes, who brought Jeff Hardy into the WWF and had just hit wall, after wall, after wall trying to get him a push. He saw that I was getting some love from the boss. He said, ‘Freddie, make Jeff champion.’ That’s what I was tasked with.”

The former writer revealed that Triple H waited until the day of the Armageddon PPV to voice his concern. He questioned the decision that WWE was making during a production meeting.

“I wrote the whole thing out weeks before it ever got approved, every single promo. I presented it to Vince the way you would pitch a film to a studio in the ’90s when you had more than 10 minutes. Vince said yes and we were moving forward. Very few people were against it,” he admitted. “Kevin Dunn wasn’t nuts about it, Bruce was on board. About 90% of the agents were on board, then the day of the production meeting for Armageddon, Hunter brought it up. Everybody else was cool and nobody had said anything, and I am sitting in there nervous. He says, ‘Are we really going to trust the championship with this guy?’”

Freddie admitted that his relationship with Triple H was gone after that moment. He even recalled a time when he was stopped from working with a developmental talent because of t.

“It was just weird after that,” he admitted. “There was another wrestler that was in developmental that I wanted to work on, I had some ideas with. He was like, ‘Hey, I am working with him, don’t talk to him.’ I was like, ‘Ah, that’s it. Alright, cool.’ So I just stayed away from his guys and I stayed away from him after that.”

