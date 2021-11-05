In a recent piece with Timothy Bella for the Washington Post, many AEW stars discussed the growth of and rise of AEW. As part of the article, AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker DMD discussed WWE’s developmental strategy.

“I don’t think putting a bunch of models and athletes off the street in a warehouse and teaching them all to do the same thing the same way at the same time is going to create a successful roster,” Baker said. “People learn differently and they have different strengths and weaknesses, and sometimes you have to find out what those are on your own.”

Baker’s comments were a response to WWE President Nick Khan’s comments on NXT’s overhaul and how WWE would be focusing on younger talent to mold in the WWE style. AEW President Tony Khan seemingly responded to those comments saying, “Pro wrestling is an art form.”

Newly signed AEW star Bryan Danielson also spoke to Bella about what he hopes to do to help the promotion grow.

“My purpose in AEW is something completely different than it was in WWE. I really felt like AEW didn’t need me,” Danielson admitted. “My purpose is to get more eyeballs on this already awesome product.”