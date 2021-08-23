WWE President Nick Khan was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani for WWE BT Sports, where he delved into topics such as WWE’s numerous releases over the last year and the overhaul of WWE’s NXT brand.

During his interview with BT Sports, Nick Khan stated that WWE NXT would be moving away from signing independent talent in favor of younger talent WWE can mold into future superstars. He also confirmed reports over the last several weeks than the NXT brand would feature a re-branding, with a whole new look and feel.

“We are doing a complete revamp on NXT, led by Triple H, who is really one of the architects of the original NXT,” Nick Khan said. “What we found — it’s part of why we did the tryout yesterday — what we want to make sure is easy for folks who want to be WWE Superstars, is figuring out how to become WWE Superstars.

“In terms of an NXT re-brand, look for it in the next couple of weeks. It’s going to have a whole new look, it’s going to have a whole new feel — and we believe — because of a lot of the indie wrestlers, if you will, have come through our system and are in our system with SmackDown and RAW now. We don’t want to just keep doing that same thing, we want to look elsewhere for great, young talent.”

The subject appeared to get the attention of AEW President Tony Khan, who soon after took to Twitter, apparently to respond to Nick Khan’s comments.

“Professional wrestling is an art form,” Tony Khan tweeted. “You don’t create great artists by training them all to paint by numbers in the same way.”

This is not the first time the two Khan’s have crossed paths. Following reports of WWE being in talks to work with New Japan in May, Tony Khan would cut a tongue in cheek promo against Nick prior to AEW Friday Dynamite in May. Nick Khan ultimately never addressed Tony’s comments.

You can read Tony Khan’s tweet below.