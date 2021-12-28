WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg appeared earlier today on The Pat McAfee Show where he discussed his career. During the interview, the former Universal Champion revealed he actually needs surgery on his shoulder. However, he isn’t going to get that until after his career is done.

“I won’t tell everybody on national radio or television that my shoulder has been destroyed for the last three years, five years, eight years. I need surgery, but I’ll get it when I’m done,” he revealed. “I’ll get it when I’m finished. It’s one of those things. Here’s the deal, if Vince calls me tomorrow morning and says, ‘hey Goldberg, we need you in a month,’ what am I going to do if I get surgery, right? I’ll get her done when it’s time.”

Goldberg went on to discuss the backstage politics he had to deal with in WCW. He stated that people wonder why he acted the way he did during his first WWE run, as he constantly thought people wanted to bury him.

“People wonder why the way I was when I arrived in WWE the first time? I was a man that was always looking behind his back,” Goldberg revealed. “I always had my back up against the wall. Because I thought people would give me that, positive advice that I thought was going to help me but, ultimately. it was to bury me. It is what it is. I am very respectful of all of those guys who have worked for 25 years to jump off a building for 15 bucks to get on television.”

When it comes to his second run with WWE, Goldberg talked about why he returned. The Hall Of Famer admitted that he felt that he had to give back to the business after everything it gave him.

“I came back for a number of reasons. First and foremost, because I owed the business something,” he admitted. “I owed the business something that I hadn’t given in the past. And after a 16-year hiatus, and obviously the birth of our son, it all changed. I felt really guilty about receiving so much from the business and then not really giving back, per the fans.”

