After spending most of his career in Ring Of Honor, Colt Cabana officially signed with All Elite Wrestling in February and has found himself regularly featured on television.

Widely known for his comedic style of wrestling, Cabana's work in AEW has taken a more serious turn with his ongoing story with the Dark Order. Brodie Lee began recruiting Cabana after Colt went on a losing streak in May. After frustrations built, Colt finally gave in and started teaming with members of the Dark Order and has since reversed the trend and gone on a winning streak.

The 39-year-old Windy City native recently joined the Pro Wrestling Junkies site to talk about a number of topics, including how he managed to get involved with the Dark Order. Cabana revealed in the discussion that nobody pitched him the angle and that it was actually his idea. He went on to say that after talking with the Executive Vice Presidents and laying out his ideas, they all agreed they wanted to move forward with it and he went on to say there are some really great things coming with the story.

Cabana was then asked about his thoughts on Ring Of Honor and seeing so many of their talents move on to have great success in other promotions.

"There's a giant list of guys that have gone on to great careers," Cabana said. "You're right, I was basically in Ring Of Honor from 2002-2007 and then 2009 a little bit, 2010 a little bit and then came back in 2013. Then I found myself back from 2015 until last year. There's a list of guys, and there's a reason that Ring Of Honor has this reputation of grooming guys and them moving on to a bigger stage. It's sad, because Ring Of Honor should have been a huge stage. At this stage in the wrestling business, it is what it is and that is their niche."

"There's so many talented guys," Colt said. "It's cool to watch Seth Rollins be on top of the wrestling world. Even Kenny Omega! We recognized his talents in 2009. A lot of us thought he was amazing, but at that time Cary Silkin was the only person that was, well at that time there was just no money behind it, it was just Cary Silkin and Omega's flights were $1,300 from Winnipeg. So, it was a $1,300 flight and he was probably making $150. It was just one of those things where it didn't make sense to pay all of that, but I love seeing everyone move on and have a huge impact in wrestling."

One member of the group came on and hit Cabana with a question about his experiences with backstage politics in professional wrestling and whether or not the politics ever get in the way of marquee matchups.

"Wrestling politics is a big thing," Cabana said. "In terms of marquee matchups, I think Low Ki is the only one that prevents that. It's always him and his politics that stop that. He is, or at least was, one of the greatest wrestlers ever. I think a lot of his weird politics stopped a lot of really great matches that a lot of people wanted to see, sadly. I think there's a WWE level and then everybody else. They're in their own world and then there's everybody else and I feel like on every other level, things get worked out and will work. Politics are definitely there, but for the most part I don't think they'll stop a marquee match."

If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit Pro Wrestling Junkies with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.