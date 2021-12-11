House of Glory announced that Amazing Red Vs. AEW star Malakai Black has been postponed.

The main event match was supposed to happen tonight at “For The Glory,” but Amazing Red has sustained an injury.

The promotion tweeted, “BREAKING Unfortunately Amazing Red was injured in preparation of his Main Event match with Malakai Black tonight at “For The Glory”. This match will be postponed. We have a NEW Main Event plus a BIG SURPRISE don’t miss it.. Malakai Black WILL BE IN THE BUILDING”

At last month’s HOG event, in the main event, NJPW star Will Ospreay defeated Amazing Red.

House of Glory was launched in 2012 and ran by Amazing Red and Brian XL.

HOG is currently owned by rapper and multi-millionaire entrepreneur Master P.

Below is the promotion’s tweet: