ROH commentator Ian Riccaboni announced that he will be doing commentary for NJPW STRONG starting in January.

Riccaboni tweeted, “Hello! Very excited to break the news with @LVwithLove with love that I will be headed to Seattle for @njpwglobal to join the commentary booth for #njpwStrong! New Japan has always been a treasured partner of ROH and I am thrilled for this opportunity. This interview also has a bunch of Lehigh Valley specific stuff including: – Starting 2nd Master’s at Lehigh in Jan. – Working on a Lehigh Valley wrestling history show w Service Electric – Secret project w IronPigs – ROH almost in Allentown? Enjoy!”

The January STRONG TV tapings are part of The New Beginning USA Tour.

As noted, Saturday’s Final Battle was the final ROH pay-per-view before the company goes on a major hiatus until April 2022.

Riccaboni had been with ROH since 2014. He became the lead broadcaster in February 2017.

Below are Ian Riccaboni’s tweets.

