Impact Wrestling took to social media to reveal their upcoming dates for TV tapings and pay-per-views through March. Below are the dates:
January 8
Impact Hard to Kill – Dallas, Texas
January 9
Impact Wrestling Taping – Dallas, Texas
January 21
Impact Wrestling Taping – Ft. Lauderdale, Florida
January 22
Impact Wrestling Taping – Ft. Lauderdale, Florida
February 19
Impact No Surrender – New Orleans, Louisiana
February 20
Impact Wrestling Taping – New Orleans, Louisiana
March 5
Impact Sacrifice – Louisville, Kentucky
March 6
Impact Wrestling Taping – Louisville, Kentucky
March 18
Impact Wrestling Taping – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
March 19
Impact Wrestling Taping – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
As noted earlier, ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham will defend the championship against Chris Sabin at Hard To Kill.
The Hard To Kill pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, January 8 from The Factory in Deep Ellum, Dallas, Texas. Below is the latest lineup:
Triple Threat for the Impact World Title
Matt Cardona vs. W. Morrissey vs. Moose (c)
ROH World Title Match
Chris Sabin vs. Jonathan Gresham (c)
Texas Death Match for the Knockouts Title
Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James (c)
Impact X Division Title Match
Steve Maclin vs. Trey Miguel (c)
Knockouts Tag Team Titles Match
The Influence’s Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood vs. The IInspiration’s Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay (c)
Knockouts Ultimate X
Chelsea Green vs. Lady Frost vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Rosemary vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Impact Digital Media Champion Jordynne GraceWinner receives a future title shot.
Hardcore War
Heath, Rhino, Eddie Edwards, Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs. Violence By Design (Eric Young, Deaner, Joe Doering) and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson)
Jonah vs. Josh Alexander
The #RoadToRebellion begins January 8th at #HardToKill
Check out all the upcoming events in cities near you below!
More Info: https://t.co/bQfDZGK3RH
#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/MkBBszdssT
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 23, 2021