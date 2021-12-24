Impact Wrestling took to social media to reveal their upcoming dates for TV tapings and pay-per-views through March. Below are the dates:

January 8

Impact Hard to Kill – Dallas, Texas

January 9

Impact Wrestling Taping – Dallas, Texas

January 21

Impact Wrestling Taping – Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

January 22

Impact Wrestling Taping – Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

February 19

Impact No Surrender – New Orleans, Louisiana

February 20

Impact Wrestling Taping – New Orleans, Louisiana

March 5

Impact Sacrifice – Louisville, Kentucky

March 6

Impact Wrestling Taping – Louisville, Kentucky

March 18

Impact Wrestling Taping – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

March 19

Impact Wrestling Taping – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

As noted earlier, ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham will defend the championship against Chris Sabin at Hard To Kill.

The Hard To Kill pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, January 8 from The Factory in Deep Ellum, Dallas, Texas. Below is the latest lineup:

Triple Threat for the Impact World Title

Matt Cardona vs. W. Morrissey vs. Moose (c)

ROH World Title Match

Chris Sabin vs. Jonathan Gresham (c)

Texas Death Match for the Knockouts Title

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James (c)

Impact X Division Title Match

Steve Maclin vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Knockouts Tag Team Titles Match

The Influence’s Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood vs. The IInspiration’s Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay (c)

Knockouts Ultimate X

Chelsea Green vs. Lady Frost vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Rosemary vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Impact Digital Media Champion Jordynne GraceWinner receives a future title shot.

Hardcore War

Heath, Rhino, Eddie Edwards, Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs. Violence By Design (Eric Young, Deaner, Joe Doering) and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson)

Jonah vs. Josh Alexander