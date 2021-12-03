Following tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling, it was announced by Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore that Moose will defend his Impact World Championship in a three-way match against W. Morrissey and Matt Cardona at Hard To Kill on Saturday, January 8.

Tonight, Cardona and Eddie Edwards defeated Moose and Morrissey in the main event. After the match, Morrissey savagely assaulted Moose, ending their dominant alliance.

Neither Cardona nor Morrissey has captured the world title. Cardona joined Impact at last year’s Hard To Kill as a surprise opponent against Ace Austin. Morrissey’s arrival came at this year’s Rebellion when he temporarily aligned himself with Violent By Design.

Moose is currently in his first reign with the Impact World Championship. He captured the title from Josh Alexander at Bound For Glory this past October. His last title defense came at Turning Point last month against Eddie Edwards in a Full Metal Mayhem contest.

Below is the updated card for Hard To Kill:

Impact World Championship:

Moose (c) vs. W. Morrissey vs. Matt Cardona

Knockouts Championship:

Mickie James (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo

First-Ever Knockouts Ultimate X Match

The winner will receive a future title shot at the Knockouts Championship