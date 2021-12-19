IMPACT Wrestling’s Throwback Throwdown II was Saturday, December 18 at the Davis Arena in Louisville, Kentucky.

The IPWF (Impact Provincial Wrestling Federation) made its return with Winter War ’84. In the main event, Santa Claus (Willie Mack) defeated Sex Ferguson (Doc Gallows) in a North Pole Street Fight Match to win the International Commonwealth TV Championship.

The first IPWF special took place in 2019 in Ontario, Canada, and went back to 1983.

Below are the results and highlights from Winter War ’84:

* Chad 2 Badd (Karl Anderson) defeated Bill Ding (Trey Miguel)

* Rhythmic Warriors (Mikey Singer & Johnny Swinger) defeated Sunday Morning Express (ACH & Chris Sabin)

* Frank The Butcher (Rhino) defeated RIP Rayzor (Ace Austin) (with Rusty Iron [Gia Miller])

* Georgia Cobb (Jordynne Grace) defeated Ladybird Johnston (Havok)

* Guiseppe Scovelli Jr. (Josh Matthews) defeated Quincy Cosmos (Rohit Raju)

* “Hard” Harry Hall (Jake Something) defeated Badlands Bart (Larry D) (4-corners bullrope match)

* Ima Belle (Deonna Purrazzo) defeated Rusty Iron (Gia Miller) (with RiP Rayzor [Ace Austin])

* Tim Burr (Josh Alexander ) defeated Eric “The Red” Wood (W.Morrissey)

* Jazzy Fitbody (Madison Rayne) defeated Wanda The Werewoman (Savannah Evans)

* Brian Bone Crunching (Brian Myers) & G.I. Brosky (Matt Cardona) defeated Sergei The Siberian (Madman Fulton) & Stalingrad Strangler (Tony Gunn)

* Santa Claus (Willie Mack) defeated International Commonwealth TV Champion Sex Ferguson (Doc Gallows) (North Pole Street Fight Match)

Quincey Cosmos is “trying to put some enjoyment in your pathetic lives” but Giuseppi Scovelli is stealing his thunder alongside Giuseppi Scovelli Sr! The torch has been passed!@HakimZane @realjoshmathews @ScottDAmore pic.twitter.com/dMiTJT7YDo — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 19, 2021