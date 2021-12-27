WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett had much success in WWE, tallying up six Intercontinental Championship victories. During an interview with Bally Sports, Jarrett discussed who he believes to be the ‘LeBron James of WWE’.

“Okay. So that’s dominant and physical… Brock Lesnar. It’s unbelievable what he did. He left our world and went to UFC and dominated and came back and so Brock – and you hear all the legendary stories about LeBron as a 12-year old and 14-year old and all this… when you look at Brock’s high school career and college career and then when you see him step into our world and I mean, he was a main-event in record time and stayed on top and went to the UFC and came back and was STILL on top!” Jarrett continued. “So I’m going to say, Brock.”

Jeff Jarrett was then asked who he believes is the ‘Kobe Bryant of WWE’. The submission specialist was quick to note one of his greatest rivals.

“[John] Cena has that killer instinct. When you really – and I know probably some in-depth number that no need to get into right here, Cena was handed that baton, and when he took the baton he literally said, ‘alright. For all the folks in Smackdown and WWE, let’s go!” Jarret said. “Because ain’t nothing gonna stop us!’ you know? Night in and night out with a really killer attitude. When you hear about that mentality; the Mamba Mentality… it’s Cena man.”

Jarrett closed out the NBA – WWE comparisons by noting his ‘Michael Jordan of WWE’. Of course, there is probably only one man that can possibly compare to Jordan.

“How can you deny Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson? The biggest box office attraction. So Michael Jordan makes more money today off his shoes than he did when he retired. So basketball is a huge platform and his legendary stories and everything that goes with it,” Jarrett explained. “But he transcended – Jordan transcended his game and The Rock certainly transcended; I mean, who knows? We could be talking about President Johnson one day as opposed to ‘The Rock’.”