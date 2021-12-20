During the latest episode of the Grilling JR Podcast, Jim Ross reveals who he believes is the most valuable female he ever signed during his time with WWE as the Head of Talent Relations in the 90s. The former WWE Hall of Famer spoke about how happy he was to see this female wrestler end up in the Hall with him because of her contributions to the business.

“I never hired a more valuable female than Jackie Moore, ever,” Ross said. “Jackie was never late. Jackie was a professional, she could wrestle anybody of any gender that you wanted to book her with, and she would go out there and work snug, fundamentally sound. She was a big difference-maker.

“I’m glad she’s in the Hall of Fame and I despise the fact that people say ‘She was in the Hall of Fame because they had to induct a female, and as a black female is even better.’ That’s bulls**t. She got in the Hall of Fame because of all of her years of service to the wrestling business, and how much her contributions were, and how we perceived her contributions. That’s how I looked at it.”

The AEW Commentator hasn’t been able to appear on the announce desk as of late due to his ongoing battle with skin cancer. Jim Ross recently revealed his plan to come back to the commentary booth for AEW at the end of this month for AEWs last show of 2021. Ross continued to provide an update on how he’s dealt with his skin cancer issue since taking a leave of absence from AEW, and why he still believes he’s on track to come back before 2022.

“My cancer treatments are still ongoing, this Friday I’ll take my 15th radiation treatment,” Jim Ross said. “Every morning I go about a 30-minute drive and it’s longer to get there than it is the treatment. The problem is that the more radiation your skin endures, the more inflamed it gets, the more tender it gets. It’s very delicate to the touch so you’ve got to be aware of what you wear. I thought this will get better pain-wise, the pain will be more manageable as I go through the process, but that’s not the case. If you stop to think about it, it’s logical. They’re burning your skin around the cancer and it’s in my ankle, there’s not a lot of muscle or fatty, it’s on the ankle area and it’s just skin. It keeps me from sleeping all night and I’m glad to get it over with.

“I’m optimistic, I believe I’m going to be just fine. I’m on target to return to work hopefully on the Dynamite of the 29th. That’s what I’m hoping to do, and it seems meant to be because I don’t have to fly anywhere. I can just drive over there and do my gig and call the matches. I really miss calling the matches. That’s always been the most fun of my career, is broadcasting. That’s the fun part. I’m not in the fun part of this radiation treatment but I’ve got to go through it.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Grilling JR with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.