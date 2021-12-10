On the latest episode of the Grilling JR Podcast, Jim Ross provided the latest update on the skin cancer issue he’s been dealing with. The WWE Hall of Famer mentioned how many radiation treatments he’ll have finished by the end of the week and revealed what his goal is for coming back to AEW.

“At the end of this week, I will have had 10 radiation treatments on my ankle,” Ross said. “I’ve got 22 prescribed, so you can do the math on that deal. If everything goes according to plan and mother nature co-operates, on the last Wednesday of December when AEW is here in Jacksonville, I will have my last treatment that morning.

“Hopefully that night, I’ll go back to work. That’s the plan, if I was writing a storyline, I’d write that. For me, it’s a matter of your health and your mortality and you’ve got a lot of things to figure out.”

Jim Ross also mentioned what his biggest issue has been since dealing with skin cancer. The AEW commentator talked about handling the mental aspect of having cancer and why he doesn’t dwell on his condition.

“The biggest issue I have to deal with is the mental aspect of this business,” JR said. “Sometimes I allow myself to find that I’m in a place where I’m wondering what happens to me if the radiation doesn’t work. I don’t have those thoughts very long. I don’t think that will ever be the case, I feel very positive that I’ll be out of this mess in a few weeks. Then going forward I’ll do what I should’ve been doing all along, I’ll pay attention. It doesn’t hurt, all of us should go see a dermatologist every year.”

Mick Foley went to see Jim Ross this past week to check up on the Hall of Fame announcer’s condition. Ross spoke about the visit he had with the Hardcore Legend and shared what they spoke about.

“He lives an hour south of me and I didn’t even realize that,” Ross said. “He said ‘I’ve been wanting to come by and see you because I feel guilty.’ He drove this trip, he drove from Atlanta to his home and he passed right through Jacksonville. He knocks on the door, bigger than life and I mean bigger than life. He’s got to be 330 and I love him. We talked about booking, life after you’re in a company and he takes all these bookings and he drives a zillion miles.”

Foley commented to The Wrestling Inc. Daily earlier this week about his visit with the fellow WWE Hall of Famer. Foley confirmed the guilt he felt during the visit.

“It was great and Jim is doing really well,” Foley said. “The thing is, it wasn’t really that nice of a gesture because I should’ve done it a long time ago. Jim and I only live an hour apart. It’s something I should’ve been doing more regularly anyway. But it was great to catch up, and now that we know how close I am? Jacksonville is one of the only places in the Southeastern United States that has a What-A-Burger.

“I travel regularly. The one thing the pandemic did for me is it made me see that I don’t like flying. When I go to visit my mom, I would rather drive. I’m lucky that I can do these one-man wrestling storytelling shows, book a show or two on my way up to New York, book a show or two on the way back, stop by a What-A-Burger, visit good old JR. It’s a good way to spend the day.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Grilling JR with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

