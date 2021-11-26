AEW Commentator Jim Ross shared an update about his skin cancer treatment tonight on Twitter.

Ross noted that due to his total 22 radiation treatments that start Monday, he will hopefully get to return to the announce desk at the end of December.

He wrote, “Due to my skin cancer care totaling 22 radiation treatments starting Monday, I will hopefully return to the announce desk on December 29 in Jacksonville. @TonyKhan supports me on this strategy which has been a blessing. My thanks for all your support.”

It was in October when Jim Ross confirmed that he had skin cancer.

He announced, “On my way to Orlando for tonight’s @AEW Dynamite. Skin cancer confirmed. Waiting on radiologist study to determine the best treatment. Likely radiation. Feeling great and ready to attack. Thanks for the support from so many.”

As noted on Wednesday, Jim Ross shared a post-cancer surgery photo while hyping last night’s AEW Dynamite at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Ross signed a three-year deal with AEW in April 2019 to work as a commentator and senior advisor.

Below is his tweet: