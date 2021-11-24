Jim Ross shared a post-cancer surgery photo while also hyping tonight’s AEW Dynamite at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

“GAME DAY IN CHICAGO FOR @AEWonTNT 9/8 CT This card is loaded!” Ross wrote. “The arena is SOLD OUT! Hope you join us! @AEW”

Earlier this month, Ross said he wasn’t entirely sure if he’d be able to remain on commentary during his cancer treatment.

“I wanted to make sure I can still do my stuff,” Ross said. “I’ll know more about that after November 22, if I can’t I’ve got to put my health first. I think that’s the right thing to do, ego wise people say ‘Are you worried about getting replaced?’ hell no. I work for Tony Khan, I work for a different man than what I worked for in the past.

“He has been nothing but amazing in this whole process to the point of, ‘Whatever you need we’ll take care of you, whatever you need to do to get you healthy again we’re ready to take every step of the way with you.'”

Jim Ross then commented this week that it would be “touch and go” for his appearance on tonight’s show.

“Next week’s going to be a touch and go week for me, on Monday morning I’m supposed to get two cancer spots cut out of my back,” Ross stated. “They say it’s only a few stitches but I’ve got to get ready to get on an airplane and they say it’s going to be bandaged. I can’t scratch them, I can’t touch them.

“Then after that on Monday, I have to go to my oncologist and they make me a boot. And the boot is what you slip on so the radiation machine has a target. I don’t know if it attaches or whatever, but it’s there to not give you any more radiation than you need and only on the spot that isn’t infected. I plan on going to Chicago, and on Wednesday, we’re going to kick ass.”

Based on today’s tweet it looks like JR will be ready to go in Chicago.