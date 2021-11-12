AEW Commentator Jim Ross created some buzz on the internet a few weeks back when he revealed his battle with skin cancer on his Twitter account. The 69-year-old went in-depth on the matter on an episode of the Grilling JR Podcast where he stated that he would have to do 22 radiation treatments.

On this week’s episode of the podcast, Ross mentioned what the month of November will look like for him dealing with the skin cancer issue. JR also noted that he regrets posting the picture of his issue on social media but wanted the fans to know the situation he’s going through.

“I don’t like dealing with this skin cancer, but that’s the hand I’ve been dealt,” Ross said. “The only thing I can do is to get healthy and go through all the procedures to ensure that can happen. On the 22nd of November, the doctor found two more places on my back and he’s going to cut those out in one appointment, then earlier in the day I’ll have gone to my cancer doctor and they have to build a boot for me to do the radiation accurately which I’m all for. It’s two different processes, one is my back which I didn’t even know I had and the other is that big one on my ankle. Ironically the one on my ankle is healing up real well. You can still see that there’s an issue but it doesn’t look as gross and as gruesome as I displayed in that picture which I wish I had not done quite honestly. I do believe in sharing with the fans and maybe to a faulting degree. I’ve got a big month of November, it’s going to be an aggressive month.”

Ross also spoke about what it’s like to have Tony Khan as his boss who gives him the ability to take time off due to his health issues. The 69-year-old said this skin cancer issue he’s dealing with could be what puts him out of the commentary booth for good, but that he would love to be able to call AEW’s debut on TBS and will continue to fight the cancer as best he can.

“I wanted to make sure I can still do my stuff,” Ross said. “I’ll know more about that after November 22, if I can’t I’ve got to put my health first. I think that’s the right thing to do, ego wise people say ‘Are you worried about getting replaced?’ hell no. I work for Tony Khan, I work for a different man than what I worked for in the past. He has been nothing but amazing in this whole process to the point of whatever you need we’ll take care of you, whatever you need to do to get you healthy again we’re ready to take every step of the way with you.

“The irony of this is that unlike a lot of wrestling bosses, I believe him, I trust him. I can’t tell you how much that takes a load off your chest where I can go back and focus on the business that I love which is pro wrestling. It’s just a battle you got to fight man and I don’t need nobody feeling sorry. I don’t need a GoFund me page, any of that stuff thank god. I’m damn sure going to fight this with everything I’ve got and get through these radiation treatments and hopefully just move on about my business. It may be time. Real good because I know we’re going to TBS in January and I’d really like to be good to go by January and back in the announce booth. I may not miss any shows at all, I don’t know yet and if somebody can’t figure that out, well the deal is I’ve never had radiation. I got to figure out how I’m going to feel. If I can’t do my work to the level that I am comfortable with, there’s no way in hell I’m going to force that on the fans. When I get full of piss and vinegar, watch out.”

