On the latest episode of the Grilling JR Podcast, Jim Ross spoke about Jeff and Matt Hardy and their legacy in WWE. The AEW Commentator also named The Hardy Boys as an all-time great WWE tag team and gave them a title within the company to explain their greatness.

“The Hardys are the greatest team ever developed in WWE,” Ross said. “Think about it. I’m not talking about Arn and Tully or the Dudleys, some of those other great teams that came through there, but they were teams when they got there, a lot of them. Matt and Jeff came in wearing their own homemade wrestling tights that they sewed with their own sewing machine.

“I just love the story and I love their enthusiasm and their youthful passion. I don’t think there’s ever been a better tag team that’s developed in WWE than The Hardys. I hope that someday they go into the Hall of Fame [in WWE]. I don’t know how that’s going to happen or work out because Jeff leaving unfortunately but they deserve accolades because WWE has never developed a better tag team, homegrown than the Hardy Boyz in my opinion.”

Jeff Hardy was recently released by WWE after an incident at a live event occurred when the star walked out of his match. Jim Ross spoke about Hardy’s release and detailed what he would say to Jeff if he spoke to him following the unfortunate news.

“We don’t know all the details,” Ross said. “So we all rush to judgment that it’s probably the worst-case scenario and I don’t know that to be true, I don’t know the particulars of this matter. Look, I’ve had more one-on-one talks with Jeff Hardy than maybe anybody in the business, I know of which I speak on this one. He’s got a good heart, he’s got a good soul but he’s had some weaknesses that he’s had to deal with. If he called me and said ‘Give me some advice I’d say get healthy, enjoy your family, finish your Christmas shopping and enjoy the family at the holidays and appreciate what you’ve got. Count your blessings. That’s what I’d say to him.”

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff stated that he’d advise Jeff Hardy walk away from wrestling after his latest issue with WWE. He mentioned how the business is clearly causing harm to Hardy and he didn’t want to see him end up with AEW or any other wrestling company. Jim Ross joined in on what’s ahead for Hardy and what he’d like to see the Charismatic Enigma do next in his Hall of Fame level career.

“I hope one day he’s wrestling for AEW, it’s a no-brainer,” Ross mentioned. “Can you imagine The Hardys and the Young Bucks? The Hardys and The Lucha Bros? The Hardys and FTR, the battle of North Carolina? I’m all about this stuff, there’s a year right there easy. When the lay of the land is conducive, Tony Khan has proven time and time again he’s got a great eye for talent and he’s still a fan. We don’t have to do it today, but somewhere down the road that would be the thing to do and it would help the tag team scene immensely.”

