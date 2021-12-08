Speculation about the future of Johnny Gargano has been rife for several months due to his WWE contract coming to an end. After a perceived exit from WWE NXT 2.0 this week, Gargano has commented on the situation over on Twitter.

“Even after last night..I still can’t put EVERYTHING I’d like to say into words right now. Just know that I appreciate all of you more than I can ever really express. Hope I made ya proud.”

Gargano never gave an official word on what his future will be, and at the moment it is unknown what he will do next. At the end of his promo this week, he was taken out by Grayson Waller. This could potentially open up a storyline for him, should he decide to stay with NXT.

Throughout his time with WWE, Johnny Gargano became the first-ever NXT Triple Crown Champion. He held the NXT Championship once and he had one run as NXT Tag Team Champion with Tommaso Ciampa. Meanwhile, he is also a former three-time North American Champion.

Should this be the end of his time on the brand, then his final match will have been the WarGames encounter where he was part of Team Black & Gold.

Bron Breakker was on the victorious team on that day. He recently spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso where he gave his thoughts on the NXT veteran.

“Johnny is a fantastic performer, among the best in the world. He’s so great out there, as tough as nails, he’s gone out of his way to help and give me advice. He’s a fantastic human being and performer, and I can’t say enough good things about Johnny Gargano.”