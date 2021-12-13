Bronson Reed was released by WWE in August as a part of the several releases the company made. Fast forward a couple months to IMPACT Turning Point and JONAH aka Bronson Reed debuted for the company.

The former NXT North American Champion joined Denise Salcedo to talk about his time in NXT and the new version of WWE’s developmental system. Jonah said he doesn’t think he’d fit in on the brand and revealed why he would’ve done a lot on the main roster if he was called up before being released.

“Myself watching the product, and it’s no disrespect to anyone that’s on 2.0, but that is not where I would want to be if that was the direction,” Jonah said. “It’s never good to lose a job but I don’t think I’d fit in there anyway. I do think I had a lot that could have been done RAW & SmackDown-wise. All us guys and girls that get into the wrestling business want to be at a WrestleMania or a Royal Rumble, and I didn’t get to do those things”

Jonah also revealed what his reaction was to hearing the news that he was going to be released. The 33-year-old also mentioned throughout all the positives and negatives in his wrestling career, he’s never felt anger toward a situation until his release from NXT.

“I didn’t have any emotion of sadness or being upset, which a lot of people do when they get released,” Jonah said. “That’s the instinct that you go to and of course you should. But I’ve been through so many ups and downs in my professional wrestling career where I’ve had things like this happen before where I was told, ‘no’ and that was it. But this time around, I was more angry because I’d worked so hard through NXT and believed in the black and gold brand.”

