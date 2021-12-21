Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens formed an alliance on last night’s RAW. Following their loss to WWE Champion Big E and Bobby Lashley in the main event, the two former Universal Champions assaulted their Day 1 opponents with steel steps, before embracing for a hug to close out the show.

After RAW went off the air, Owens took to Twitter to address his newfound friendship with Rollins. Through one tweet, Owens also teased a name for his new team with Rollins.

We’re KO-existing!#SRKO#GoodShirt#GreatShirt

Rollins tweeted that he’s “currently sort of a little bit okay with Kevin Owens at the moment-ish.”

Earlier in the night, Rollins and Owens jumped Lashley from behind, setting up the main event tag team bout. Big E will defend his title against Rollins, Owens and Lashley at the upcoming Day 1 pay-per-view in Atlanta, GA.

You can see Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins’ tweets below.

Look at us. Just look at us! https://t.co/CrZYS7Wsl9 — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) December 21, 2021

Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins. https://t.co/SyX0fIf9Kc — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) December 21, 2021