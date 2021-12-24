RAW Superstar Kevin Owens has seemingly debunked the notion that WWE handles the Twitter accounts on behalf of its wrestlers.

On Thursday, a fan tweeted that “WWE Superstars aren’t allowed to make their own posts to social media” and the accounts are managed by the company. In response, Owens wrote:

Oh s--t, I guess I didn’t get the memo!

Corey Graves also chimed in with a response, as seen in the tweet below.

It is beleived that WWE manages only the Facebook accounts of its Superstars, and has no involvement in their other social media platforms such as Twitter, TikTok and Instagram.

Owens has the opportunity to win his first WWE Championship next Saturday at the Day 1 pay-per-view in Atlanta, GA. Big E will defend his title in a Fatal Four-Way against Owens, Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley. As noted, Owens and Rollins aligned on RAW and could potentially form a tag team on the red brand.

