One of the four men competing for the WWE Championship at WWE Day 1, Kevin Owens, took to Twitter to comment on one move from his WWE RAW match last night.

Owens retweeted a gif of when he went for a cannonball dive off the apron onto Bobby Lashley. Owens missed his target and hit the arena floor with a hard thud, rolling around in pain afterward.

“I often get asked what hurt me the most throughout my career and there’s 2 specific things that always come to mind but as of last night, there’s a new answer to add to that list because for some reason, this absolutely destroyed me,” Owens wrote with the post.

As mentioned, last night’s WWE RAW was heavily centered around Bobby Lashley being added to the WWE title match at January’s pay-per-view event. In the opening segment of the show, WWE officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville announced that if Lashley can defeat, in no particular order, Big E, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins, in one-on-one competition in the same night, he would be added to the match. MVP and Lashley quickly accepted the challenge.

Bobby Lashley would go on to defeat Kevin Owens by submission and Seth Rollins by disqualification, respectively. In the final moments of his match against WWE Champion Big E, MVP got involved and took out E’s knee so that Lashley could hit a spear and get the pinfall victory. RAW went off the air with MVP and Lashley celebrating in the ring as the other three men recovered.

You can see the full updated card for WWE Day 1 below:

WWE UNIVERSAL TITLE MATCH

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

FATAL 4 WAY FOR THE WWE TITLE

Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Big E (c)

RAW WOMEN’S TITLE MATCH

Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM TITLES MATCH

The New Day vs. The Usos (c)

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. The Miz

Rappers The Migos make a special appearance as their “Straightenin” single is the official theme song

