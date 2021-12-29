In an appearance on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, alongside his fiance, Scarlett Bordeaux, former WWE Superstar Karrion Kross (now Killer Kross) discussed his infamous RAW debut where he lost to Jeff Hardy. According to Kross, everyone assured him before and after the loss that he was well-liked and there was a long-term plan in place. That didn’t stop Kross from feeling something was off, however.

“When I went up and they asked me to do the match with Jeff and put him over, I was like ‘sure, that’s fine,'” Killer Kross said. “I grew up a fan of Jeff, and then getting to meet Jeff and him being really cool was an awesome experience to me. He’s one of the coolest people I’ve ever met. So I was like ‘that’s fine’, and one of the agents came in and said ‘there’s a long-term plan for this. Don’t sweat it.’ I’m like ‘okay cool.’

“I do my entrance and I get out there. The ref comes to me and goes ‘hey, your ten-minute match is down to 90 seconds.’ The first time we’re working on television. We don’t really know each other in the ring, our rhythm. They come back from commercials and I’m trying not to laugh. If you go back and watch it I’m smiling, closed mouth, trying to hold it back. Soon as Jeff got in the ring, I just snatched him and told him what we needed to do, and that was it.

“When I went back to NXT the next day, I spoke to someone there. And I just said ‘look, my biggest fear right now, my biggest phobia is there’s a hole being dug for me. And I’m nervous that if I’m not permitted to crawl out of it myself and people absolve themselves of creating the situation, I’m not going to be a return as an investment. I’m going to get fired. So what do you think I should do right now?

“Because part of this business is doing what you’re told.’ My intuition, intuitively, was telling me that everything was off. Everything felt wrong and I felt something bad coming, like four months before it happened. But everyone I would talk to was like ‘oh no. Everybody loves you. It’s good. You have no problems, yada, yada, yada.’ But I felt it coming. I tried to, as professionally, politely as I could, talk to people in the chain of command about that. And I just tried to be a good sport about everything.”

