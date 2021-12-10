WWE Hall Of Famer, Kurt Angle recently spoke with The Paradox Of Sports about his final run with WWE. He admitted that if it was up to him, things would have been done the other way around.

“I was really surprised with the way they brought me back. They brought me back and they inducted me into the Hall Of Fame first, which I wasn’t retired yet. Then they wanted me to be the GM of Raw second, and then they wanted me to wrestle,” he claimed. “I thought the order should have been switched around, I should have wrestled first, been GM second, and then Hall Of Fame last. But unfortunately, WWE had other plans and that’s the way it goes. Nothing I could do about.”

When speaking about the manner in which he was booked during his retirement run, Angle believes it could be due to his past. However, he stated that the return was all about the fans for him.

“I’m not sure what it was. I’m sure it had a lot to do with me leaving the company in 2006. There were some bitter words that were exchanged. So, when I came back, I knew it wouldn’t be the same. But I wanted to do it for the fans, for the WWE Universe that supported me all those seven years that I was in WWE,” Angle claimed. “And also supported me in TNA for 11 years. So, I wanted to back there and have my final matches and retire.”

Kurt Angle admitted that he thought WWE would stick it to him and he was okay with that. He also felt that the company viewed him as a liability.

“I actually knew that they were probably going to stick it to me, and that was okay,” Angle admitted. “I totally understand. And don’t forget, I had a painkiller problem, I had injured necks, I broke my neck four times in WWE. So, they also looked at me as somewhat of a liability and they didn’t want to take a chance with me. I completely understood.”

If you use any quotes from this article please credit The Paradox Of Sports, with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.