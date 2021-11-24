Kurt Angle spoke with Talk Is Jericho recently as part of the latest Jericho Cruise. During the episode he touched on his time as a producer for WWE, admitting he wasn’t great at aspects of it.

“I took the job as a producer/agent. I did it for a year, I wasn’t very good at it,” Angle admits. “The thing is, I don’t like computers and you have to use a damn computer all the time. Vince is like, ‘Kurt, open up your computer.’ I don’t even know how to do this thing. I was good at giving the guys ideas for the matches but I wasn’t really a quality producer. So when the pandemic hit I was one of the first ones let go and I don’t blame Vince for that.”

When it comes to his final run with WWE, Kurt Angle admitted he wanted to have a title run. However, he thinks that Vince McMahon was trying to protect him instead.

“I was hoping to have a title reign,” he confessed. “But I think the company felt I was a liability. The pain killer thing, the injuries I was having, my broken necks. I broke my neck four times in WWE. So, I don’t think Vince had plans for me wrestling too much. I think he was more protecting me than allowing me to go ahead and wrestle. I understood that but I didn’t necessarily agree with it.”

When it comes to his career overall, Kurt Angle spoke about his favorite match.

“The crazy thing is, when I did it and I completed it, I didn’t think it was that good. But I watched it back and I was like, ‘wow, this is my match. This is the top match of my career.’ It was 2003 at the Royal Rumble against Chris Benoit,” Angle said. “If you didn’t see that match, go back and watch it. Chris Benoit, without a doubt, is the best in-ring performer I’ve ever been in the ring with. From an in-ring perspective, not across the board like charisma and everything else.

“Chris Benoit in the ring was the absolute best,” he stated. “The submission tradeoff, the false finishes, the story we told. I felt like I was wrestling myself. He was so intense. He matched my intensity. Sometimes I couldn’t match his, that’s how intense he was. I loved that, feeling tired.”

