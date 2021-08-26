Chris Jericho announced that the official plans for the Jericho Cruise will be out soon. He noted that there will be split AEW rosters as the October 23rd episode of Dynamite and the cruise will happen at the same time but in different locations.

AEW announced a special Saturday night Dynamite in Orlando on October 23rd due to a double-header NHL night on TNT on Wednesday. There will also be another Saturday episode of Dynamite in Miami the prior week on October 16th.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Melter reported that the original plan was to tape a live episode from the Bahamas. This is obviously not happening due to another COVID-19 surge due to the delta variant.

Meltzer also discussed Jericho’s AEW contract. Jericho had signed a three year deal in January of 2019, so it would be expiring in January. Meltzer noted that there is a one-year option in Jericho’s contract, so Jericho’s AEW contract will expire in a year and a half.

Jericho will be facing MJF at AEW All Out on September 5th. Per the stipulation, Jericho’s AEW in-ring career will be over should he lose the match..

You can view Jericho’s tweets about the Jericho Cruise below, and stay tuned to Wrestling Inc. once the official announcements for the cruise are made.

Hey @jericho_cruise rockers!! Just letting you know that even with the #AEWDynamite event on Oct 23, there’s still gonna be an amazing roster of @AEW talent aboard the #TripleWhammy! @TonyKhan & I are putting together the great talent list & the first announcement is this Thur! — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) August 24, 2021