During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the 2017 WWE Hall of Famer spoke about his current health and why he’s going to have more surgeries coming up. Being one of the most consistently injured wrestlers, Angle mentioned why 40 years of wrestling is now starting to take a toll on his body.

“I’m paying for the price of 40 years of wrestling,” Angle said. “My neck, my back, my knees. I actually went to a doctor and I’m going to have to have both knees replaced, my back has been bothering me a lot. I broke my neck five times, eventually, I’m going to have to have fusion surgery. I’m going to have to have a lot of hardware in my body someday soon.”

Kurt Angle revealed on a previous episode of the podcast the two worst injuries he ever suffered in pro wrestling. The former Olympic Gold Medalist also spoke about leaving the WWE in 2006 over several injuries he was dealing with during his time in ECW, which ultimately led to a face-off with Vince McMahon over nasty voicemails and text messages Angle was sending the WWE CEO.

Having dealt with a ridiculous amount of injuries throughout his wrestling career, Angle made an alarming statement about his history of injuries dating back to his first two years in the WWE.

“I don’t know the last time I wasn’t injured when I wrestled,” Angle mentioned. “From after 2001, I was consistently injured for the rest of my career.”

After Angle left the WWE and spent 11 years with TNA, the former Gold Medalist returned to the company in 2017 and was paired with Jason Jordan, who was revealed as his “son” on Monday Night RAW. Having a ton of potential coming off his pairing with Chad Gable in American Alpha, Jordan’s career was cut short due to a neck injury that botched plans for Jason to defeat his “father” in his last match at WrestleMania 35.

Speaking about Jordan and his potential, Kurt Angle believes Jordan could’ve been a main event-level talent and thinks he could’ve reached his level of success someday.

“It was limitless in what he could’ve done,” Angle said. “I think he could’ve been a main eventer, I think he would’ve been a world champion. I think he was adapting really well to professional wrestling, I think even his character and his promo skills were getting better. I had a lot of hope for this kid and unfortunately, he ended up with a neck injury and that neck injury was really serious. It’s a shame that Jason Jordan couldn’t continue his career because I believe he would’ve been as successful as I was.”

