Kurt Angle recently chatted with The Paradox Of Sports where he discussed his favorite opponents during his career. The WWE Hall Of Famer listed six WWE Superstars that he enjoyed competing against.

“Chris Benoit, Shawn Michaels, Brock Lesnar, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, and The Undertaker,” he said. “Those six are my absolute favorites that I love to work with.”

Kurt Angle also discussed his time working for TNA. The Olympic Gold medalist spent a long period of his career with the company, working for them from 2006 – 2016. He chose three opponents from his spell with the company that he enjoyed working against.

“TNA, I’d say: AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, and Sting. There were a lot of other great wrestlers that I loved wrestling,” Angle admitted. “But those guys stood out more.”

While Kurt Angle got the chance to work against a lot of great wrestlers throughout his career, there are still some great names that he didn’t get to face. One of those includes a brilliant Hall Of Fame star, who is often considered to be the greatest of all time. Angle admitted that Bret Hart is the one man he wishes he could have locked up with.

“Bret Hart. That would have been a great match. It would have been an epic matchup,” he added. “Bret and I have talked about it before. Unfortunately, Bret got hurt, and we kind of missed each other. He left WWE right before I got there, and then he went to WCW and he got kicked in the face and ended up with a concussion and had to retire from wrestling. So, it was unfortunate that I never got to wrestle him, but I’ve always wanted to.”

