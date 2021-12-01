WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page is set to appear on Broken Skull Sessions.

Peacock has announced that DDP will be interviewed by WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin on the next Broken Skull Sessions episode. The interview will premiere on Peacock and the WWE Network on Sunday, December 19.

This will be DDP’s first appearance on Austin’s WWE show. Page has not appeared for WWE since his Hall of Fame induction in 2017, but he’s made several AEW appearances since 2019. Page returned to the ring at the AEW Bash at the Beach event on January 15, 2020, teaming with Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall for a loss to MJF, The Butcher and The Blade. This was DDP’s first match since the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 32 in 2016.

The November Broken Skull Sessions episode featured Austin talking to Jeff Hardy. Other recent 2021 episodes featured top Superstars and Hall of Famers – Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Nash, Mick Foley, The Godfather, Chris Jericho, RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton, Sasha Banks, and Bayley.

