Lady Frost announced Thursday afternoon that she will be missing the NWA Hard Times 2 pay-per-view due to illness.

She tweeted, “I tried to wait it out, but I am very sick and unable to make it to @nwa this weekend in Atlanta. I feel terrible and I despise missing any booking engagements. I hope to see the NWA family soon. Love yinz.”

Lady Frost was originally going to be in a Triple Threat Match for the NWA Women’s Tag Team Titles. She was going to team with Natalia Markova. The current NWA Women’s Tag Team Champions are The Hex (Allysin Kay and Marti Belle).

As of this writing, NWA hasn’t announced any updates to the match. The other competitors in the Triple Threat Match were Kylie Rae and Tootie Lynn.

The NWA Hard Times 2 pay-per-view will air live via FITE TV at 8 pm ET on Saturday, December 4 from GBS Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. The pre-show will air on the NWA YouTube channel and FITE. Below is the card along with Lady Frost’s tweet:

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title Match

Mike Knox vs. Trevor Murdoch (c)

NWA World Women’s Title Match

Melina vs. Kamille (c)

No DQ, No Time Limit: NWA World Television Title Match

Cyon vs. Tyrus (c)

Special Referee: “The Pope” Elijah Burke.

NWA World Tag Team Titles Match

The End’s Odinson and Parrow vs. La Rebelión’s Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf 450 (c)

NWA National Heavyweight Title Match

Judais vs. Chris Adonis (c)

NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Kylie Rae and Tootie Lynn vs. Allysin Kay and Marti Belle (c)

ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

Aron Stevens and JR Kratos vs. Mike Bennett and Matt Taven (c)

NWA World Junior Heavyweight Title Tournament Qualifier

Austin Aries vs. Rhett Titus

Pre-show: NWA World Junior Heavyweight Title Tournament Gauntlet Qualifier

Ariya Daivari vs. Homicide vs. Kerry Morton vs. CW Anderson vs. Luke Hawx vs. PJ Hawx vs. Jeremiah Plunkett vs. Sal Rinauro vs. Darius Lockhart vs. Jamie Stanley vs. Victor Benjamin vs. Alex Taylor

Impact Wrestling Knockouts Title Match

Kiera Hogan vs. Mickie James (c)

Nick Aldis vs. Thom Latimer

If either man is disqualified, they will be suspended for two months. No one is allowed at ringside.

Douglas Williams vs. Colby Corino

In-ring tribute to Jazz

Mick Foley appears as Santa Claus for the night