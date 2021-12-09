Both Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly’s WWE deals are set to expire in the near future. However, the next steps for each man are not entirely clear at the moment.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that the feeling within some at NXT is that both men will be back. These are angles that have been done to take them out so they can come back down the line.

However, it was also mentioned that Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly’s contracts are up in a couple of days. At this point, neither man has re-signed, meaning they will become free agents.

WWE put together angles to write off both men during the most recent episode of NXT 2.0. These could then be used to either wrap up their careers if they don’t return or to work as storylines if they do come back. Both NXT veterans took to social media after the recent show to express their feelings on the situation.

Johnny Gargano tweeted:

“Even after last night. I still can’t put EVERYTHING I’d like to say into words right now. Just know that I appreciate all of you more than I can ever really express. Hope I made ya proud.”

Kyle O’Reilly also got on his Twitter account and stated:

“Truly overwhelmed by all the love and heartfelt messages. By no means does this mean goodbye… just smell ya later.”

Both Gargano and O’Reilly are set to become fathers early on in the New Year, which could be a contributing factor to whatever decision they make next. The two men have had a lot of success during their careers with the brand. Gargano was the first-ever NXT Triple Crown Champion. He also held the NXT Championship once and he had one run as NXT Tag Team Champion with Tommaso Ciampa. Meanwhile, he is also a former three-time North American Champion.

Meanwhile, Kyle O’Reilly won the NXT Tag Team Championship three times during his career. He also won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic in 2018 alongside Adam Cole.