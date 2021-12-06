RAW Superstar Liv Morgan granted wishes to fans as part of a WWE Make-A-Wish event in Connecticut over the weekend. As seen in the video below, one particular superfan said his wish was to see Morgan beat Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s Championship on Monday’s RAW.

Morgan told the fan, “I’m gonna beat Becky just for you!” Morgan then asked the fan if he was going to cheer for her. “Yes!” exclaimed the fan, to which Morgan responded: “Thank you so much. Now I’m gonna win!”

Morgan re-tweeted the video of the fan interaction, along with the caption, “Austin says he thinks I’m winning so I guess that means I’m winning. 🖤”

On last week’s RAW, Morgan and Lynch had an in-ring contract signing segment to set up their title match. During the segment, Morgan blamed Lynch’s “big, fat greedy contract” for her friends – fellow Riott Squad members Ruby Soho and Sarah Logan – getting released by WWE. As noted, the controversial line was later removed by WWE’s YouTube channel.

You can see Morgan’s tweets below.

Austin says he thinks I’m winning so I guess that means I’m winning 🖤 https://t.co/EIJdg1zNqX — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) December 4, 2021