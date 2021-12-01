If you were interested in hearing some of the remarks from Liv Morgan’s promo on Becky Lynch this past Monday night, you’ll have to find some place else besides YouTube. The video of Morgan and Lynch’s RAW Women’s Championship contract signing has removed a section of the segment where Liv Morgan referenced recently released WWE talent.

During the segment, Liv Morgan referenced Lynch’s real-life falling out with Charlotte Flair, blaming Lynch for their legitimate struggles, as well as suggesting Lynch’s “big, fat greedy contract is the reason why my friends are gone”, referring to Morgan’s former Riott Squad members Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott. Logan was released during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in April of 2020, while Riott was released earlier this year. Riott now competes in AEW under the name Ruby Soho; she will take on Kris Statlander tonight on AEW Dynamite in the quarter-finals of the AEW TBS Championship tournament.

Morgan’s line immediately drew controversy, and a report by Fightful later revealed that several former WWE talents and even a few backstage personal and talent were rubbed the wrong way by the promo. PWInsider later reported that the line came from either Vince McMahon or a creative writer and that the idea did not come from Liv Morgan herself. As of now, Morgan has not commented on the promo nor any of the reports regarding it.

Liv Morgan wasn’t the only WWE star to comment on recent WWE releases. In a later segment with The Miz, Edge referenced the release of former WWE star John Morrison, prompting a response from Morrison on social media. In the same report on Morgan’s comments, PWInsider noted that Edge’s line likely came from the Rated R Superstar himself, due to Edge having a degree of creative freedom with his promos. Unlike Morgan’s line, Edge’s reference to Morrison remains intact on WWE’s YouTube channel.

You can watch the edited version of Morgan’s promo below.