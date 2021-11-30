Liv Morgan, the No. 1 contender to Becky Lynch’s RAW Women’s Championship, made a reference to the recent WWE releases on this week’s RAW.

Ahead of their contract signing segment, Morgan referred to Lynch as “a big, blubbering mess” and then proceeded to show video footage of Big Time Becks breaking down into tears following her Survivor Series match with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

Morgan then blamed Lynch’s “big, fat greedy contract” for a lot of her friends getting released by WWE.

“You’re the reason why your friend (Charlotte) is gone just like the reason why your big, fat greedy contract is the reason why MY friends are gone,” Morgan told Lynch. “How does it feel knowing you become everything you despised?”

Later on RAW, Team Liv (Morgan, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H. and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke) defeated Team Becky (Lynch, Carmella, Zelina Vega, Doudrop and Tamina Snuka) in a 10-woman tag team. The finish saw Morgan pin Snuka to get the win for her team.

As noted, Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan for the RAW Women’s Championship is confirmed for next week’s RAW. Morgan appeared on RAW Talk to preview the match. You can see the video below.

You can click here for the full list of over 80 WWE Superstars who were released in 2021.

"You're the reason why your friend is gone just like the reason why your big, fat greedy contract is the reason why MY friends are gone. How does it feel knowing you become everything you despised?" – @YaOnlyLivvOnce 🔥🎤#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/EUSYTZEuYM — WWE (@WWE) November 30, 2021

"You're the reason your friend is gone, just like your big, fat, greedy contract is the reason why my friends are gone!" – Liv Morgan#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/DZRrZkQGnD — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) November 30, 2021