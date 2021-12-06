The #1 contender for Becky Lynch’s WWE RAW Women’s Champion is certainly confident heading into tonight’s title match. Via Twitter, Liv Morgan proudly stated, “Today is the day.”

“Today is the day… Watch Me,” Liv’s full post reads.

Early in November, Morgan won a Fatal-5-Way over Carmella, Queen Zelina Vega, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley to become the new #1 contender. This is her first program in WWE in which she is chasing a singles title like the WWE RAW Women’s Championship.

On last week’s RAW, Morgan and Lynch had an in-ring contract signing to set up the title match for this week’s show. During the segment, Morgan blamed Lynch’s “big, fat greedy contract” for her friends – fellow Riott Squad members Ruby Soho and Sarah Logan – getting released by WWE. As noted, the controversial line was later removed by WWE’s YouTube channel.

It was reported that Morgan’s line drew controversy, and a report by Fightful later revealed that several former WWE talents and even a few backstage personnel and talent were rubbed the wrong way by the promo. PWInsider later indicated the line came from either Vince McMahon or a creative writer and that the idea did not come from Liv Morgan herself. As of now, Morgan has not commented on the promo nor any of the reports regarding it.

Liv Morgan first signed with WWE in 2015 and was featured as a part of NXT until late 2017 when she was called up to WWE’s main roster. Fans may recognize her best from her time in The Riott Squad alongside Sarah Logan and Ruby Soho before the latter two were released from WWE.

If Liv is victorious in her WWE RAW title match against Becky Lynch tonight, this will be the first title she’s ever won in her pro wrestling career.

You can see Liv’s full post below: