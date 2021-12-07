On the latest episode of the Out of Character Podcast with Ryan Satin, Liv Morgan joined the show to talk about her feud with Becky Lynch. During the show, she spoke about her promo on Monday Night RAW a few weeks ago where she mentioned her friends from the Riott Squad who have been released from WWE.

Liv mentioned why she said the names of her released friends, which WWE later removed from their YouTube Channel, and stated she wanted to do that to bring Becky Lynch down to reality.

“Becky has brought up my friends, she’s brought up my friends not being here,” Morgan said. “Also after my segment aired, I got a text from my friends saying how proud they were and how amazing it was. I don’t think there were any hard feelings anywhere around. I know I’m addressing something that may feel like an elephant in the room or taboo but these are things that are happening. I don’t think I said anything wrong.

“Everyone is allowed to feel how they feel, react how they want to react. There was not one intention in my mind to offend anyone or make light of a situation but just to address the reality of the situation. I felt like she needed to hear it, she’s on such a high horse right now that I couldn’t wait to bring her down to reality.”

Unfortunately for Liv Morgan, she was unsuccessful in the main event of last night’s Monday Night RAW episode where she faced Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s Championship match. It’s unclear whether or not this will be the end of the feud though, as the match ended in a roll-up and the close of the show saw an emotional Morgan sitting on her knees in the ring while Lynch celebrated on the entrance ramp. The match also created a new superfan of Liv Morgan, the “Angry Liv Girl”.

Morgan continued to speak about finally getting the opportunity to have a live microphone in the ring during her feud with Lynch. The former Riot Squad member said she never experienced energy like that in her entire life.

“It felt incredible,” Morgan said. “The energy of having a live microphone in your hand and knowing you are on live television and millions of people are watching at home and there are thousands of people in the arena. That energy is unmatched, it’s unlike anything I’ve ever felt before in life. It’s a really crazy, fun, cool, freeing experience and I enjoyed it, I did.”

