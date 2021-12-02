WWE Hall of Famer Madusa recently caught up with The Wrestling Inc. Daily to promote the upcoming documentary The Flying Greek. Madusa narrates the documentary, which takes a look at the life of wrestling innovator Mike Pappas. She admitted that while working on the project she ended up feeling connected to his story.

“It’s just about overcoming the odds and leaving a legacy. You know, he didn’t realize how much of a legacy he left and so it’s very emotional for him in this film. It makes me just tear up right now, it’s amazing. The story, I connected with so well and became a part of my baby as well, if you know what I mean. The love for the film and all the hard work and everything,” she stated. “Because I related to not understanding what kind of legacy that I may be leaving. That happened to me when I went into the Hall Of Fame.”

Madusa went on to speak about her first encounter with Vince McMahon in 20 years when she was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame.

“I was scared sh*tless actually,” she admitted. “I didn’t know what to expect, I hadn’t seen Vince in 20 years or whatever, I didn’t know what to expect. But the initial coming in, meeting everybody, seeing everyone, doing everything, and then that initial hello to Vince was just overwhelmingly wonderful. He was so kind and nice. Hopefully, it wasn’t a work but in this business, you don’t know. But I would hope not, I don’t think so. I’ve always been a Vince girl. I would always show up, I was never late to gigs, I always passed my piss test. It was one of those freak things, he wanted to change it up and he got rid of the women.”

Madusa admitted that she was scared just to get back into the business, generally. She spoke of what she had to deal with early in her career.

“I was scared sh*tless, I was just scared going back into the business. That was my first time,” she pointed out. “I didn’t know what to expect. I was so undoctored of the old school and the misogynist, the hard ways and the antics and the hard life. It was a struggle. I was good to wrestling, wrestling wasn’t good to me. Period.”

However, Madusa was happy to see where things were for the women. The Hall Of Famer admitted that she didn’t expect people to say she inspired them. She confessed it made her feel like she had done her job.

“I didn’t expect any of that. I did not expect any of it, and when I got there, they were so cordial and so nice and so giving. The girls were so professional and loving,” Madusa said. “It was a 180. I was breaking down inside without breaking down on the outside. Because the whole 180 turn of what I experienced. I was looking at these women thinking, ‘I am so glad you don’t have to go through what I did.’ Just to see this, and the opportunity and everything made me feel like I did my job.”

The Flying Greek will premiere at the Fox Theater in Springfield, Missouri on December 10th. Tickets can be purchased for that, HERE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The Wrestling Inc. Daily with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.