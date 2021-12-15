A backstage fan incident reportedly played out at last week’s AEW Dynamite taping from the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY.

Security for the arena reportedly allowed a fan backstage, who was posing as an extra, according to Fightful Select. Things quickly went south for the fan after he made his way into the locker room, and took a seat in a spot reserved for AAA World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood.

The fan was informed that he had taken Harwood’s seat. He then apologized and said he was an extra, but then moved into a seat t hat had belonged to The Blade.

People in the locker room were now aware of the fan, and that something was not right. They began questioning the man, who was now applying Jeff Hardy-style armbands. When asked who trained him, the man named Jeff, but that was a red flag as he does not train other wrestlers. It’s since been confirmed that Jeff did not train the man.

Furthermore, the man could not correctly identify who would have booked him for extra work, citing the name of a person who does not do that job.

Word is that Harwood and MJF quickly ejected the man from the locker room, and took him to a person who indicated that the same fan had been kicked out of the AEW Dynamite taping at the Agganis Arena in Boston back on October 27.

The man also claimed to be a friend of Taz, which was “clearly not true,” according to a source.

There is said to be no heat on AEW security because this wasn’t their responsibility as much as it was the UBS Arena security.