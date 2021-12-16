Former WWE NXT Superstar Marina Shafir took to Twitter today to thank AEW and President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan.

Tuesday’s AEW Dark episode saw Shafir make her in-ring debut, losing to Kris Statlander in singles action. Shafir, who bills herself as “The Problem” now, gave thanks and also issued a warning to Statlander.

“I am not owed a damn thing. Thank you @allelitewrestling and @TonyKhan for the opportunity. @callmekrisstat, problems are like shadows, and if you have a shadow, then you have a problem. Till next time.. #TheProblem,” she wrote.

There’s no word yet on if Shafir will be brought back for another AEW booking.

Shafir, who is married to NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong, was released from WWE back on June 25, along with other budget cuts. She returned to the ring back on October 22, defeating Masha Slamovich at GCW’s Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 7 event.

Stay tuned for more on Shafir. Below is her full tweet to AEW: