Matt Cardona has filed to trademark “Deathmatch King” with the USPTO on November 30.

The trademark is intended for merchandise such as hats, shirts, and bandanas.

In July, Matt Cardona defeated Nick Gage in a deathmatch to win the GCW World Championship at GCW Homecoming. In September, he lost the title to Jon Moxley at GCW The Art Of War.

Cardona and Chelsea Green are set to face Bussy (Effy and Allie Katch) at GCW Blood on the Hills on December 17.

Below is the trademark description:

Mark For: DEATHMATCH KING trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts. Primary US Classes 022: Games, Toys and Sporting Good 039: Clothing

As noted, Moose will be defending the Impact World Championship against Matt Cardona and W. Morrissey at Hard To Kill on January 8.

Stay tuned for more news on trademarks.