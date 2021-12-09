Matt Hardy has affirmed his loyalty to his brother, Jeff Hardy. Hours after Jeff was released by WWE, the AEW star took to Twitter to post a short, yet simple message of support for his brother, in addition to a collage of childhood photos of the brothers with their parents.

“ALWAYS,” Matt Hardy tweeted.

As reported by Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp earlier today, Jeff Hardy was released by WWE following an incident at a WWE house show last weekend where Jeff, appearing to be impaired, left a six-man tag match after making a hot tag and never returned. Fightful also reported that WWE had offered Jeff help and the opportunity to go to rehab, which was rejected. Jeff Hardy’s wife Beth has since taken to Twitter to say that “Jeff is good”.

Late last night, prior to Jeff Hardy’s release, Matt Hardy tweeted another message of support for both his brother, his wife, Reby Hardy, and his children. Another picture of the brothers, this time from their days of teaming together, was also included.

“My brother, Jeff Hardy, has the best heart & soul of any human being I have ever met,” Matt Hardy tweeted. “My wife, Reby Hardy, is the most brutally straightforward human that I’ve ever met & I love her for that. My kids, Maxel, Wolfie, Bartie & Ever, are the most important human beings in my life.”

Hardy had been asked about Jeff’s status this past Monday during a Twitch stream, and confirmed he had talked to his brother, stating that Jeff was doing okay and had returned home. As for himself, Matt Hardy was seen last night on AEW Dynamite, taking part in the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal. He eliminated Jay Lethal before being eliminated by eventual co-winner, Dante Martin, moments later.

You can see Matt Hardy’s tweets below.