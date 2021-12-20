Mick Foley recently reflected on his rivalry with Jon Moxley during the latter’s WWE run. The Hardcore Legend spoke with Busted Open Radio about the angle. It never quite made it to television due to Foley not passing a medical.

“Hunter asked me, he said, ‘hey, you’re on social media, right?’ I said, ‘yeah, yeah.’ At that time I had about 250,000 followers, I am not sure if I was on Facebook yet,” Foley stated. “He said, ‘we want to do this grassroots thing to get steam solely on the internet at first.’”

Mick Foley spoke about the storyline in more detail and he admitted that it did affect him mentally. At one point, the Hall Of Famer actually had to speak with Moxley. This was about the fact he kept mentioning his children on social media.

“This angle with Moxley, it required me to go to some dark places. The problem was, I couldn’t get out of them. It wasn’t like when I would go cut the Kane Dewey promo in the basement of Paul E’s cameraman while his mom was doing the ironing and my wife and two kids are at a park two blocks away, and I would come out of there fresh as a daisy and I am ready to go. When I would get into the storyline, I couldn’t get out. It was like this cloud.

“I don’t want to be overly dramatic, but it was around me all the time and it was affecting me. Especially when I saw Moxley writing about my children. So, I come up to him at a TV taping with Dusty. I asked Dusty if he would come up with me, just so I could talk to him. I said, ‘hey man, whatever you do, please stop mentioning my children.’”

Mick Foley then revealed that Jon Moxley thought Foley was working him with those comments. Because of that, he continued to do it and it led to Foley getting legitimately angry with him. Ultimately, it was because Moxley didn’t see all the texts as he was in the U.K.

“He thinks it’s an angle, whereas I am 100% asking him as a father not to mention my children,” Foley claimed. “He reads it is, ’turn the volume up on Foley’s children.’ So the next tweet that comes out is even worse, more foreboding for the future of my family.

“Now I text him and say, ‘hey man, I was not joking,’ and I think okay, now it’s over,” Foley stated. “The next tweet is even worse. I am blowing a gasket every day, I am cutting more F-bombs in front of the family than they have ever heard in the entirety of their lives. I am so angry at this guy.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open Radio with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.