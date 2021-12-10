MJF has his eyes on one prize, and one prize only, in the new year. He has made it clear in an interview with Josh Martinez that he will “die trying” to become AEW World Champion.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has yet to win a championship in All Elite Wrestling, aside from winning the Dynamite Diamond Ring in 2019 and 2020.

The Salt of the Earth has said that the AEW World Championship is the most important wrestling championship in the world today. In turn, that makes current champion “Hangman” Adam Page the best wrestler in the world.

“Here’s the problem,” MJF began. “I’ve already beaten him [Adam Page], and I know I can beat him again, especially with something on the line as important as that world title.

“There is nothing in this world that I want more than that strap around my waist,” MJF proclaimed.

MJF claimed he will be AEW World Champion in 2022. If that were to happen, it would make him the youngest world champion in AEW history, and one of the youngest world champions in all of professional wrestling.

“You’re going to see me become the world champion [In 2022], or I am going to die trying,” MJF explained.

“At 25-years old, I could potentially be a world champion amongst guys like Adam Cole, guys like Bryan Danielson, guys like CM Punk as much as I hate to admit it, guys like Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega. The list goes on and on. We’re scarily stacked, but you know what’s badass about that? we’re scarily stacked and I’m still the most talked-about son of a b*tch on the whole entire roster, so what does that tell you?”

