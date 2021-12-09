Recently on AEW Dynamite CM Punk and MJF engaged in a war of words where Punk labeled the young star “a less famous Miz”. MJF told Renee Paquette and Miesha Tate on their Throwing Down podcast that he has respect for The Miz, but insists he’s better. Despite being much younger, MJF feels the longtime WWE star doesn’t measure up to him.

“You know, it’s so funny and I’ll be completely honest, I think Miz is a tremendous, tremendous, tremendous performer,” Friedman said. “Key word, ‘performer’. Yeah, and how can you not be [a fan of The Miz?] The guy is gold on the stick. In the ring, very solid too. I just think if I’m being completely fair here and it’s not me talking sh*t, it’s just factual. There are no holes in my game and that is not a jab at Miz. Miz is great, but he’s not me. Just like CM Punk isn’t me, just like Bryan Danielson isn’t me, just like Kenny Omega isn’t me. All of these guys are great but they’re all lacking in something.”

MJF may not be able to match The Miz’ level of fame. But when it comes to being a professional wrestler, MJF feels there is no comparison.

“For the life of me Renee [Paquette], I’ve tried everything,” MJF continued. “I’ve studied my matches, my promos. There’s nothing I can’t do and it’s honestly disheartening sometimes because I’d like to get better but I can’t, you know? It’s like what’s even the point of trying anymore? It’s ridiculous.”

Miz recently returned to WWE RAW after a sting on Dancing With The Stars. He’s set for a match against Edge at WWE’s Day 1 pay-per-view on January 1.

