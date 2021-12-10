Tonight’s MLW Fusion: Alpha was from the War Chamber 2021 tapings earlier this month. In the main event, 5150 (Rivera & Slice Boogie) captured the MLW World Tag Team Championship for the first time against Los Parks (Hijo de LA Park & LA Park) in Philly Street Fight.

Also, nZo made his MLW debut in a singles match against Matt Cross. nZo earned his first victory, but in an unsportsmanlike way. He leaned in for an unconcealed low blow followed by an Eat Defeat on Cross.

Below are the results from MLW Fusion: Alpha:

* Philly Street Fight for the MLW World Tag Team Championship: 5150 (Rivera & Slice Boogie) defeated Los Parks (Hijo de LA Park & LA Park) to earn their first title reign

* nZo defeated Matt Cross

* Arez defeated Aramis and earned a briefcase full of cash, courtesy of Cesar Duran.

Next Wednesday, on the series finale of MLW Fusion: Alpha:

* MLW Middleweight Championship: Yoshihiro Tajiri (c) vs. Atsuki Aoyagi

This match took place at All Japan Pro Wrestling